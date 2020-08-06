Second journalist killed in Mexico in under a week
Two days later, unidentified gunmen shot up the offices of local newspaper Diario de Iguala, state prosecutors said. Long convulsed by drug gangs, Michoacan and Guerrero are among the most lawless and violent states in Mexico.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-08-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 00:49 IST
Unidentified assailants shot a journalist dead outside his home in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, state prosecutors said on Wednesday, in the second killing of a reporter in the past week. Eduardo Ochoa, a 29-year-old freelance journalist and teacher in the city of Uruapan, was shot in the jaw, chest and hand when he left his home to buy food on Tuesday, prosecutors said.
The Michoacan attorney general's office said it was unclear how many people took part in the attack or what motivated it. Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of suffering reprisals, a friend of the dead journalist told Reuters that Ochoa, who covered security matters, had received death threats from local criminals and wanted to quit the profession.
The killing of Ochoa follows the slaying on Sunday morning of journalist Pablo Morrugares along with a bodyguard in the southwestern city of Iguala in Guerrero state. Two days later, unidentified gunmen shot up the offices of the local newspaper Diario de Iguala, state prosecutors said.
Long convulsed by drug gangs, Michoacan and Guerrero are among the most lawless and violent states in Mexico. According to a tally kept by Reporters Without Borders, a nonprofit group dedicated to protecting freedom of information, three journalists had been killed in Mexico this year before the deaths of Morrugares and Ochoa.
- READ MORE ON:
- Michoacan
- Mexican
- Reporters Without Borders
- Guerrero
- Diario de Iguala
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America
Science News Roundup: China launches independent, unmanned Mars mission; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more
Mexican president says plans to raise public sector pensions
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return and Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more