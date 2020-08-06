Pompeo says U.S. to present UN resolution next week to extend Iran arms embargo

Pompeo says U.S. to present UN resolution next week to extend Iran arms embargoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 01:36 IST
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States would put forth a United Nations Security Council resolution next week calling for an extension of the arms embargo on Iran.
Speaking to reporters, Pompeo said that one way or another the Trump administration would make sure the U.N. embargo is extended and said he was confident the effort would succeed. But he offered no specifics on how he expects this to be achieved.
