Somalia: Al-Shabaab terrorists kill eight government soldiers and several wounded

At least eight Somali government soldiers have been killed and several wounded, yesterday on August 4 when Al-Shabaab terrorists attacked a military base in the southwestern Bay province, according to a news report by Anadolu Ajansı.

Somali government spokesman, Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo has told that al-Shabaab terrorists attacked a Somali national army base in Daynuney.

"When a company of soldiers came under attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists on Wednesday, a commander was among those killed," Oronjo said.

"After the attack, a military vehicle carrying reinforcements was targeted in a roadside blast, wounding several soldiers," he added.

Ali Ibrahim, a military official has said that more than six al-Shabaab fighters were also killed during fierce fighting with the Somali army.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via the internet.

Daynuney is a small town located 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Baidoa, the state's administrative capital.

Al-Shabaab was behind a 2017 truck-bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu that took some 600 lives, the worst attack in the Horn of Africa country's history.

Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda affiliate in East Africa, has been waging a deadly insurgency in the country for 14 years.

Its weapons of choice have ranged from improvised explosive devices (IED) and vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) to deploying suicide bombers to target security forces, public installations, and government officials.