Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. prosecutors charge former Citgo executive in bribery probe

Gonzalez admitted he and co-conspirators paid at least four Citgo officials and provided gifts to a senior Citgo executive for help winning energy and logistics contracts. Of the 27 people charged as part of the government's investigation of PDVSA, 20 have pleaded guilty, the Justice Department said.

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 07-08-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 02:33 IST
U.S. prosecutors charge former Citgo executive in bribery probe
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. prosecutors charged a former Citgo Petroleum manager with accepting $2.5 million as part of a scheme to bribe officials with the U.S. refiner and its Venezuelan parent to win business contracts. Jose Luis De Jongh Atencio, 48, was indicted by a federal grand jury last month with money-laundering and conspiracy charges, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday. De Jong is the 27th person charged in a U.S. investigation of bribery at Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has describe the U.S. investigation as politically motivated. De Jongh received cash and tickets to sporting events and concerts under a scheme that lasted through last year. He used some of the proceeds to purchase real property in Texas, according to the Justice Department.

An attorney for De Jongh could not be immediately reached for comment. Citgo did not reply to a request for comment but in the past has said it is cooperating with the U.S. probe. De Jongh directed payments from businessmen including Miami business owner Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino to be made to bank accounts in the names of shell companies in Panama and Switzerland.

Gonzalez has pled guilty to bribery charges and faces sentencing in a Texas court next month. Gonzalez admitted he and co-conspirators paid at least four Citgo officials and provided gifts to a senior Citgo executive for help winning energy and logistics contracts.

Of the 27 people charged as part of the government's investigation of PDVSA, 20 have pleaded guilty, the Justice Department said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Taiwan in talks to make first purchase of sophisticated U.S. drones - sources

The United States is negotiating the sale of at least four of its large sophisticated aerial drones to Taiwan for the first time, according to six U.S. sources familiar with the negotiations, in a deal that is likely to ratchet up tensions ...

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season’s beautiful ending, returning of lead cast from previous seasons

If youre an anime enthusiast, you must be ardently waiting for Attack on Titan Season 4. Many fans are disappointed as the fourth season will mark end to the series, but they are excited as it is going to be quite interesting in many ways.T...

Macron says aid to blast-stricken Lebanon will not go to 'corrupt hands'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised aid to Lebanon but reassured angry citizens reeling from a lethal blast that killed 145 people that no blank cheques will be given to its leaders unless they enact reforms and end rife c...

White House, Democrats at odds over cost of coronavirus aid bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday the U.S. economy needs an additional boost to cope with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, as Republicans and Democrats remained far apart about what to include in another wave of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020