SSR death case: Quarantined Bihar Police officer to leave from Mumbai for Patna today

Bihar Police investigation officer in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, will leave for Patna today after four other officers of Bihar Police returned to Patna yesterday. "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed me, through a text message, that I can go out of quarantine. I will be leaving for Patna now," said Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari.

Earlier, a team of four officers of Bihar Police probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in Mumbai reached Inspector General Central office in Patna to submit a report on the case on Thursday. The officers refrained from speaking about the findings of the case.

One of the police officers, on arrival at the Bihar airport, said that BMC never called to support us but have received great support from their seniors. "Now when the case is with CBI, we will be sharing our findings with them," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Central government gave a nod to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. An FIR was earlier filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai Police had registered a case and is investigating the matter. (ANI)