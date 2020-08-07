SC dismisses PIL seeking CBI, NIA probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Left Menu
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:38 IST
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Who are you. You are a total stranger who is unnecessarily interfering in the case. The victim's father is pursuing the case. We are dismissing your petition. Dismissed," a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by law student DD Dubey seeking a CBI or NIA probe into the death of the actor. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the senior law officer of the Central government, submitted before the Supreme Court that the FIR registered in Patna in the case has already been transferred to the CBI for investigation.

The CBI has taken over the Patna probe, Mehta said. "We are told CBI has filed an FIR. What is the locus standi of yours (petitioner), in the matter," the CJI asked.

Advocate Subhash Jha, appearing for the petitioner, had sought a CBI probe into the death case, to which the bench said, "don't argue like this and make absurd statements". Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

