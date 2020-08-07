Left Menu
South Africa appeals Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to continue discussions amid Nile Dam

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

South Africa on August 6 has appealed to Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to continue discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing disputes over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River, according to a news report by News Ghana.

"As the parties engage in this critical phase of the negotiations, we would like to urge them to continue to be guided by the spirit of pan-African solidarity and fraternity, which has characterized the Africa Union-led negotiations process on the GERD," said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, who was speaking on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"It is important that the parties should display magnanimity and understanding of each other's interests so as to move the process forward," she added.

Ethiopia, which started building the 4-billion-U.S. dollar GERD in 2011, is expected to produce over 6,000 megawatts of electricity to push the country's development.

Egypt, a downstream Nile Basin country that relies on the river for its freshwater, is concerned that the dam might affect its 55.5-billion-cubic-meter annual share of water resources.

On Monday, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia resumed a new round of talks on the filling and operation of the GERD, but Sudan rejected the Ethiopian proposal on Tuesday.

Pandor said that President Ramaphosa would be presented with a report about the discussions which would look at outstanding technical and legal issues in the coming weeks.

