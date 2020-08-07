Bihar cop probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case leaves for Patna, says probe was 'quarantined'

Accusing the authorities in Mumbai of obstructing the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by quarantining him, Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari left for Patna on Friday. Four other officers of Bihar Police had returned to Patna yesterday. "I would say that I was not quarantined, but the investigation was quarantined. The investigation of the Bihar Police was obstructed," Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who had come to Mumbai to probe the matter, told reporters here.

Earlier, a team of four officers of Bihar Police probing the case in Mumbai reached Inspector General Central office in Patna to submit a report on the case on Thursday. The officers refrained from speaking about the findings of the case. One of the police officers, on arrival at the Bihar airport, said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) never called to support us but have received great support from their seniors.

"Now when the case is with CBI, we will be sharing our findings with them," a police officer said. Tiwari was quarantined in Mumbai by the BMC, which it claimed was in accordance with the guidelines issued by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey had yesterday accused Mumbai Police of being unprofessional on their action of quarantining Tiwari and said that he was being kept as if he was arrested. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the matter after the central government accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter.

An FIR was earlier filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai Police had registered a case and is investigating the matter. (ANI)