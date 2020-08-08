Left Menu
Patna SP probing SSR death case reaches Patna, says Mumbai cops obstructing investigation

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna Airport from Mumbai on Friday after he was quarantined in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police. He, along with other officers from the Bihar Police, went to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna Airport from Mumbai on Friday after he was quarantined in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police. He, along with other officers from the Bihar Police, went to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "When I reached the guest house in Mumbai, I received a phone call from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) around 10 in the morning and was told that certain procedures would have to be followed and I complied. The other four officers were not quarantined, neither were other people who arrived on that day. I think this speaks for itself about the intentions of the Maharashtra Police," he said while speaking to the media.

On Friday, Tiwari had accused the authorities in Mumbai of obstructing the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by quarantining only him, and not the four other officers that accompanied him. The BMC claimed that the quarantine was in accordance with the guidelines issued by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He further said, "I did not approach any senior officials regarding this as the issue is not about me personally. A thorough investigation is our constitutional right and the behavior of the authorities in Maharashtra hindered the investigation."

Tiwari also said that the Bihar Police had been in the process of a speedy and fruitful investigation in the last few days and was headed in the right direction Earlier, a team of four officers of Bihar Police probing the case in Mumbai reached Inspector General Central office in Patna to submit a report on the case on Thursday. The officers refrained from speaking about the findings of the case.

"Now that the case is with CBI, we will be sharing our findings with them," a police officer said. Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey had accused the Mumbai Police of being unprofessional in their action of quarantining Tiwari and said that he was being kept as if he was arrested.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the matter after the central government accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter. (ANI)

