Police march to ensure law and order in AP's Tadipatri town

Anantapuram district police marched in Tadipatri town in order to maintain law and order on Saturday morning. As many as 25 vehicles took part in the procession. SDPOs of Tadipatri, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Kalyanadurgam, Anantapur SC-ST cell DSP were among those who took part in the event.

A total of six DSPs, 13 CIs, 14 SIs, 29 head constables, 79 constables and 140 special police have been deployed to maintain law and order in the town. Tadipatri SDPO A Srinivasulu said that Section 144 CrPC and Section 30 of Police Act have been clamped in the city. Tadipatri SDPO A Srinivasulu said that the law and order situation in the town is sensitive, so Section 144 has been imposed. COVID restrictions and Disaster Management Act provisions are also in place.

"People should not move in groups, conduct any meetings, or hold dharnas. Vehicular movement in and out of the town is fully banned," Srinivasulu said. (ANI)