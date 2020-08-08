Staff of Revenue dept donates blood in Andhra

Srikakulam district Revenue department staff Saturday donated blood in Red Cross Blood Bank. District collector J Nivas, Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar also participated in this programme.

Meanwhile, staff of the police department agreed to donate plasma. After the programme was held, Nivas issued certificates to the revenue staff. He also appreciated the police staff who have recovered from COVID and came forward for donating plasma.

Nivas said that blood will be collected from such recovered people and will be tested for eligibility to collect plasma. SP Amit Bardar also appreciated those who came forward to donate plasma as social responsibility. (ANI)