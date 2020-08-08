Tamil Nadu reports 5,883 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths

A total of 5,883 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases now stands at 2,90,907.

The state Health Department said on Saturday that the state has 53,481 active cases, while 2,32,618 patients have been discharged. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 4,808. With a spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reached 20,88,612 on Saturday. (ANI)