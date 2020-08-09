Karnataka: Govt office to remain closed for 2 days after employee tests COVID-19 positive

The office of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Karnataka government in Dharwad was closed on Sunday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The office will remain closed for two days, and sanitisation work is being conducted at the office as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are 79,773. While the cured/discharged/migrated cases stand at 89,238, the death toll is 3,091. (ANI)