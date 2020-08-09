J-K LG condoles death of COVID warrior, Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday condoled the demise of Covid-19 positive Doctor and Medical Officer, Health Department, Mohammad Ashraf Mir. Sinha expressed deep shock over the demise of Dr Mir who lost the battle with the novel coronavirus at the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here today.

In his condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of this great Corona Warrior, who laid his life for the welfare of the humanity and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Dr Mir, who will be deeply missed by all. As per the Union health ministry, Jammu and Kashmir now has a total of 7,264 active cases. So far, 16,667 and 459 deaths have been reported from the union territory. (ANI)