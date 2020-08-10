Left Menu
There is no political interference in Kerala gold smuggling case: Special NIA court

A special NIA court in Kochi on Monday noted that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case by investigation agencies is proof that there is no political interference in the matter.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:02 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court in Kochi on Monday noted that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case by investigation agencies is proof that there is no political interference in the matter. The court made the observations while dismissing the bail plea of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, who had claimed that she was innocent.

"The Kerala Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister on July 8 seeking an investigation in the Kerala gold smuggling case by the investigative agencies in the country. This is proof that there is no political interference in the case," the court held. On the basis of the evidence and case diary, the court noted that there is prima facie evidence that Swapna Suresh was involved in the smuggling of gold in Kerala.

"It is prima facie clear that the crime was committed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. There is also evidence that Swapna Suresh interfered on the release of cargo. Terrorist activities also include gold smuggling," it observed. The court noted that that there is evidence in the case diary that gold was smuggled several times in diplomatic baggage and that the accused knew that this was a threat to the economic security of the country.

Meanwhile, an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court has also reserved its order on another bail plea filed by Swapna Suresh in a case being probed by the Customs department. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, allegedly smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

