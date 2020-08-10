Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry govt's senior official, held for ‘trying to kill’ IAS wife, granted bail

On woman’s complaint, a case was registered against Rajeev Nayan under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), 352 (assaulting one without any provocation), 504 (insulting someone to breach peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides the 66B of the Information Technology Act. Muzaffarnagar’s Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav has then said the woman IAS officer had also accused her husband of opening a fake Facebook profile in her name.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:05 IST
Hry govt's senior official, held for ‘trying to kill’ IAS wife, granted bail

A Haryana government's senior official arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife, a Bihar-cadre IAS officer, at her parent’s house here in Muzaffarnagar early this month, was granted bail by a local court on Monday. District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Sharma granted bail to Rajeev Nayan, posted as a regional labour commissioner in Gurgaon at the time of his arrest, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

The case against Nayan had been registered by Muzaffarnagar police on a complaint by his wife Shaija Sharma, presently posted as a joint secretary in the Bihar government’s Road Construction Department, that she had visited her parent’s house at New Mandi area in Muzaffarnagar on July 31. According to the prosecution, the 37-year-old IAS officer had alleged in her complaint that her estranged husband barged into her parent’s house on August 1 and attacked her, trying to strangulate her to death.

As the woman’s father tried to intervene, the Haryana government official also attacked him following which the woman reported the matter to the police, the prosecution said. On woman’s complaint, a case was registered against Rajeev Nayan under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), 352 (assaulting one without any provocation), 504 (insulting someone to breach peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides the 66B of the Information Technology Act.

Muzaffarnagar’s Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav has then said the woman IAS officer had also accused her husband of opening a fake Facebook profile in her name. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody, Yadav had added. PTI CORR RAX RAX

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

LG India launches online store to deliver directly at customer's doorsteps

In view of growing consumer preference towards e-commerce, electronics major LG on Monday announced the launch of direct-to-consumer online store to deliver directly at the customers doorsteps. The company has launched its direct-to-consume...

Sisodia asks urban development dept to ensure MCD schools' students given books immediately

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed the urban development department to ensure the Delhi governments funds to the three municipal corporations are utilised for the purpose they are provided for. He wrote a letter to the ...

Pompeo deeply troubled by Hong Kong tycoon arrest

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs draconian National Security Law.Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a n...

Jammu & Kashmir: Shah Faesal steps down from JKPM president's post

Civil servant turned politician Shah Faesal on Monday stepped down as the president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement JKPM and the party has appointed Feroze Peerzada as the interim president till formal elections can be held for the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020