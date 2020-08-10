Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic offences corrode fabric of democracy, says HC while dismissing Malvinder Singh's plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:02 IST
Economic offences corrode fabric of democracy, says HC while dismissing Malvinder Singh's plea

Economic offences corrode the fabric of democracy and are committed with total disregard to the rights and interest of the nation, the Delhi High Court Monday observed while dismissing a plea by ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). The high court rejected Malvinder’s plea challenging the criteria laid down by the high powered committee for granting interim bail to under trial prisoners on the ground of prevalence of the COVID-19 corona pandemic.

The high powered committee, headed by a senior judge of the Delhi High Court, was formed on the order of the Supreme Court in March to lay down guidelines to decongest jails and prevent spread of the coronavirus. Justice Anu Malhotra said Malvinder’s submission that there has been an arbitrary and unjust classification made by the committee vide minutes of March 28 as adhered to till the minutes of July 31, qua offences falling under cases under the PMLA Act and those investigated by the CBI/ ED/ NIA / Special Cell of Delhi Police and terror related cases and those under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, cannot be accepted as it cannot be contended that these offences have not been distinguished from other offences on the basis of any intelligible differentia.

“It is thus, essential to observe that the release of an accused on bail or on interim bail in a non-bailable offence, which he/she is alleged to have committed, is not a vested right in any accused/convict and falls within the discretionary jurisdiction of the court concerned to grant or not to grant the prayer of an accused seeking bail or interim bail,” the high court said. It added, “It is essential to observe that economic offences are offences which corrode the fabric of democracy and are committed with total disregard to the rights and interest of the nation and are committed by breach of trust and faith and are against the national economy and national interest and that such nature of offences have not been considered by the high powered committee vide its minutes dated March 28 to fall within the ambit of the grant of discretionary interim bail by the factum simpliciter of the prevalence of the COVID-19 corona pandemic, cannot be termed to be an arbitrary exercise of discretion….” The court said there is nothing that prevents Malvinder from seeking the remedy of filing a bail application in accordance with law and the same has also been explicitly observed by the committee while rejecting his representation against the March 28 minutes.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, appearing for the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), opposed Malvinder's plea saying he has not chosen to file any application for regular bail and is rather insisting for grant of interim bail taking advantage of the present pandemic situation. Malvinder (46), his brother Shivinder, also a former Fortis Healthcare promoter, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58), former CEO of REL Kavi Arora (48) and former CFO of RFL Anil Saxena were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting RFL's money and investing in other companies.

The EOW registered an FIR in March last year after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

LG India launches online store to deliver directly at customer's doorsteps

In view of growing consumer preference towards e-commerce, electronics major LG on Monday announced the launch of direct-to-consumer online store to deliver directly at the customers doorsteps. The company has launched its direct-to-consume...

Sisodia asks urban development dept to ensure MCD schools' students given books immediately

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed the urban development department to ensure the Delhi governments funds to the three municipal corporations are utilised for the purpose they are provided for. He wrote a letter to the ...

Pompeo deeply troubled by Hong Kong tycoon arrest

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs draconian National Security Law.Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a n...

Jammu & Kashmir: Shah Faesal steps down from JKPM president's post

Civil servant turned politician Shah Faesal on Monday stepped down as the president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement JKPM and the party has appointed Feroze Peerzada as the interim president till formal elections can be held for the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020