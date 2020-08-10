Police clash with protesters in Belarusian capital -Reuters witness

Belarusian police clashed with protesters in Minsk for the second evening in a row on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide victory in a contested election, a Reuters witness said.

Police were seen dragging protesters out of a crowd and beating them with truncheons. More than 30 people were detained, the witness said.

Separately the head of the Belarusian state security service said it had prevented an attempt on the life of Lukashenko's main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, the ONT television channel reported.