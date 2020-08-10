Left Menu
J-K DGP sanctions scholarship for 14 school going wards

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday sanctioned scholarship in favour of 14 school going wards vide two different orders of Police Headquarters to boost the morale of Police personnel's wards. Dilbag Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, informed that the amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police welfare fund. The scholarships are granted every year for the school going children of deceased police personnel to provide them with assistance in pursuing education and to boost their morale.

The department has sanctioned Rs 5,000 each in favour of all the wards of deceased police personnel pursuing education in different classes. Meanwhile, meritorious scholarship out of Police Pariwar Fund has been sanctioned in favour of three wards of serving Special Police Officers (SPOs) who have secured above 80 per cent marks in the annual examination of Class 10, 12 during the academic session 2019-2020. (ANI)

