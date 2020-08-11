Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM to launch scheme to distribute free smartphones to youth on Aug 12

The Punjab government will launch the scheme for distribution of smartphones to youth for free on August 12.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-08-2020 04:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 04:56 IST
Punjab CM to launch scheme to distribute free smartphones to youth on Aug 12
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government will launch the scheme for distribution of smartphones to youth for free on August 12. In order to avoid large gatherings, the launch of the distribution scheme will be organised at 26 different locations in Chandigarh and Punjab.

All district headquarters and some major towns will be covered on this day. "Not more than 15 students studying in that town/district will be invited at each location for handing over the smartphones," said the state government in a statement.

The state government had already announced to give smartphones to all boys and girls studying in Class 12 of the government schools across the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that in the difficult times of COVID-19, some of the youth were facing pressing problems in accessing online education content. These phones will be extremely helpful to the youth in accessing a host of information available on the web.

He said that the government has chosen the auspicious occasion of ''Janmashtami'' to launch the scheme. Coincidentally, August 12 is also the International Youth Day, he said.

"The state government would fulfill its promise to people by providing them smartphones, adding these phones will be extremely helpful to the youth in accessing information as well as other learning material posted by the department of school education," he said. The state government received the first consignment of 50,000 smartphones and the remaining was in the pipeline.

Around 1.75 lakh phones would be given in the first phase. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK retail sales remain robust in July httpson.ft.com3gK7PGc - UK universities urged to be fle...

Already responded to China in different ways: Trump on Chinese sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US has already responded in many ways to the sanctions posed by Beijing on American officials and added that phase-1 deal with China means very little. We have already responded in many diff...

Beirut explosion: India to provide more relief, humanitarian material to Lebanon, says Tirumurti

India would be sending more relief and humanitarian material to Lebanon in order to help authorities to deal with the situation post the blasts in Beirut which claimed lives of over 150 people, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of...

In-flux Indians staff gears up for Cubs

Following an unintended break, the Chicago Cubs are ready for a return to the diamond. When they do, the Cleveland Indians will be waiting. Back in action for the first time in five days, the visiting Cubs aim to keep the Indians from a thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020