Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. State Dept says IG found U.S. arms sales to Saudi did not break law -official

Linick was the fourth government inspector general ousted by the Republican president in recent months, raising concern among Democrats and some of his fellow Republicans in Congress about curtailment of oversight. In a statement, Representative Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was concerned that the State Department had discussed the report before it was released.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:11 IST
U.S. State Dept says IG found U.S. arms sales to Saudi did not break law -official

A final report by the office of the State Department Acting Inspector General found Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's emergency certification on arms sales to Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia last year did not break the law, a senior department official said on Monday. The official's comments - made before the report was made public - came after President Donald Trump abruptly fired then-Inspector General Steve Linick, who was looking into Pompeo's certification, in May. Linick was succeeded by Stephen Akard, who resigned from his post last week after recusing himself from the arms sales investigation.

The final report was completed by Akard's deputy, Diana Shaw. Linick was the fourth government inspector general ousted by the Republican president in recent months, raising concern among Democrats and some of his fellow Republicans in Congress about curtailment of oversight.

In a statement, Representative Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was concerned that the State Department had discussed the report before it was released. "The people briefing the press were the subjects of the IG’s probe, not the report’s authors. This obvious pre-spin of the findings reeks of an attempt to distract and mislead," Engel said.

Congressional committees have been investigating Linick's firing. The department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Inspector General's final report found no wrongdoing in Pompeo's execution of the administration's decision to declare a "national emergency" to justify $8 billion in military sales to Saudi Arabia despite congressional objections.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy says Guinea-Bissau in fragile state after elections

The UN envoy for Guinea-Bissau said Monday the political crisis and the parliamentary paralysis following elections this year have left the impoverished West African nation in a fragile state as the United Nations prepares to end its peace-...

Jones, Goodrum lead hot Tigers past White Sox

JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Jones homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run sevent...

US announces 100 MHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G

The US Department of Defence on Monday announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum would be made available for commercial 5G deployment. With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, 5G will impro...

Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks werent supposed to reach the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights werent expected to be the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Both teams pulled off upsets in the qualifying series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020