Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC disposes of contempt plea for 'not reviewing' 4G ban in J-K

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet service in the Union Territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 12:12 IST
SC disposes of contempt plea for 'not reviewing' 4G ban in J-K
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet service in the Union Territory. A bench headed by NV Ramana also asked the Centre to file a reply on the intervention application filed in the matter and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The contempt petition was filed by an NGO named Foundation for Media Professionals seeking the restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and alleging that the top court's earlier orders are not being complied with by concerned authorities. During the hearing today, the Central government submitted that the Committee, set up to review the restoration of 4G internet service, is considering to allow the same in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, a top law officer representing the Union of India (UOI), told the apex court that the special committee convened the third meeting on August 10 and consulted with local agencies in the Union Territory. "Various options considered keeping in mind border security. The committee is of the view that the threat perception in Jammu and Kashmir continues to be high. Internet restrictions are not posing any hindrance to COVID care, education, or business," he said.

The Attorney General said that given the current security scenario, the situation is not yet conducive to restore high-speed internet access to mobile phones. Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, added to the same and said that whatever review was done or will be done must be in the public domain.

"Today is a great day, and I thank there is a step forward in restoring the 4G internet connectivity," Huzefa said expressing happiness over the submission that the Committee is considering restoration of high-speed internet on a trial basis in the two districts. In the last hearing, the Central government had told the top court that the directions issued by the Supreme Court for the review of restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir are being complied with and that a committee was set up to review the same.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot

A day after states former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the partys high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok ...

Plus500 unveils new share buyback as profit surges six-fold

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd posted on Tuesday a six-fold surge in first-half profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis and also announced a 67.3 million share buyback plan.Plus...

Ampersand Group completes Online Teacher Training in Jammu & Kashmir

- Ampersand Group conducted online teacher training for nearly 100 schools in Early Childhood Care Education in Jammu Kashmir - Ampersand Groups Eduspark partnered with Samagra Shiksha, Department of School Education, Government of Jammu ...

Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in domestic market

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said its SUV Creta has crossed five lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market. The model also remains the best-selling SUV for three consecutive months of May, June and July this year. Its new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020