Punjab to distribute mobile phones to youth

The Punjab Government has announced that it will introduce a scheme for the distribution of mobile phones to youngsters on Tuesday. "In difficult times of COVID19, some of the youths were facing pressing problems in accessing online education content," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh saying.

"These phones will be extremely helpful to the youth in accessing a host of information available on the web as well as other learning material posted by the Department of School Education," the statement from the CMO read. Notably, in the first phase, around 1.75 lakh phones would be given. Before coming to power in 2017, Congress had promised to give free smartphones to youths in the state. (ANI)

Punjab to distribute mobile phones to youths