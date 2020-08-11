Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: HC grants bail to accused in case of rioting and arson

It noted that co-accused Firoz Khan has already been granted by the high court on May 29. The prosecution alleged that Anwar was one of the persons involved in arson and rioting, for which he was arrested and has been kept in judicial custody ever since.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:43 IST
Delhi violence: HC grants bail to accused in case of rioting and arson

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to an accused who was allegedly involved in the case of rioting and arson during the north east Delhi violence in Februrary this year. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted the relief to Mohd Anwar on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount from blood-relatives.

The high court directed him not to leave the National Capital Region (NCR) without permission of the trial court and shall ordinarily reside in his place of residence as per prison records. “Another aspect which deserves attention is the effect that pre-trial detention has on an accused, especially on his right to brief and consult his lawyers and to prepare his defence, in order to afford to the accused a real and not merely chimerical right to fair trial, as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the judge said.

The high court said till the time cognisance is taken on the charge sheet and the accused is summoned by the trial court, he shall present himself on every alternate Saturday before the investigating officer of the case. He shall not contact or visit or offer any inducement, threat or promise to the first informant or complainant or any of the prosecution witnesses and shall not tamper with evidence or indulge in any act that would prejudice the proceedings in the pending matter.

According to the plea, he was taken into custody on April 3 in connection with another FIR lodged at Dayalpur police station in north east Delhi for alleged offences of rioting and mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy a house under the IPC. Subsequently, he was arrested in this case. Besides this case, he is also accused in four other FIRs lodged by the Dayalpur police in relation to the Delhi riots in February this year. He was granted bail in two of the four cases. As per the complainant, the incident took place on February 14, when a mob was engaged in rioting and destruction of property in certain areas of north-east Delhi.

During the rioting, the shop of one Mohd Shanawaz in Shiv Vihar area was burnt down and he filed a complaint with the police on March 4, around 10 days after the incident. As per the nominal roll placed by the authorities before the court, Anwar’s jail conduct was satisfactory in the last three months.

The high court, in its order, noted that the investigation in the present FIR is complete and the charge sheet has already been filed on July 1. It noted that co-accused Firoz Khan has already been granted by the high court on May 29.

The prosecution alleged that Anwar was one of the persons involved in arson and rioting, for which he was arrested and has been kept in judicial custody ever since. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran sentences 2 men to prison over spying for Israel, West

Two Iranians have been sentenced to 10-year prison terms on charges of spying for Israel, Germany and Britain, the website of the countrys judiciary reported on Tuesday. The report quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified...

Putin says Russia develops first vaccine against coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed first vaccine that works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against COVID-19 as he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinat...

Japanese ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed annual checks

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japans ClassNK inspection body said on Tuesday. The ship, MV ...

World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon

The World Food Programme WFP will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Lebanon after last weeks blast at Beiruts port destroyed its only silo with all the private stocks held there, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.The U.N. Office fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020