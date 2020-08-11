Treat as representation PIL for certification of products sterilising COVID infected objects:HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to treat as a representation a PIL seeking framing of rules for testing, certification, and launching of products which claimed to sterilize objects, including PPE kits, contaminated by COVID-19 virus. The plea had also sought development of a mechanism to stop the sale of uncertified or untested products that claim to be COVID-19 compliant.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said." We direct the concerned authorities to treat the petition as a representation and decide the same in accordance with the law, rules, regulations, and government policy applicable in such cases and after hearing all the concerned parties." The high court said a decision be taken, thereafter, "as expeditiously as possible and practicable" and with the direction disposed of the plea moved by a society, Green Dream Foundation, against the manufacture and sale of the 'corona oven' product, that claims to sterilize food as well as PPE kits, by a Bengaluru based company. The society, represented by advocate Nilesh Bijlani, has contended that the product was being advertised and sold without proper certification, thereby causing harm to the public at large.

The petition had also claimed that the Bengaluru based company falsely claimed in its advertisements that its product was certified by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO) when actually both these organizations had only tested the product. It had also claimed that despite bringing these aspects to the notice of the central government, no action has been taken till date.