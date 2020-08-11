Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat as representation PIL for certification of products sterilising COVID infected objects:HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:18 IST
Treat as representation PIL for certification of products sterilising COVID infected objects:HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to treat as a representation a PIL seeking framing of rules for testing, certification, and launching of products which claimed to sterilize objects, including PPE kits, contaminated by COVID-19 virus. The plea had also sought development of a mechanism to stop the sale of uncertified or untested products that claim to be COVID-19 compliant.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said." We direct the concerned authorities to treat the petition as a representation and decide the same in accordance with the law, rules, regulations, and government policy applicable in such cases and after hearing all the concerned parties." The high court said a decision be taken, thereafter, "as expeditiously as possible and practicable" and with the direction disposed of the plea moved by a society, Green Dream Foundation, against the manufacture and sale of the 'corona oven' product, that claims to sterilize food as well as PPE kits, by a Bengaluru based company. The society, represented by advocate Nilesh Bijlani, has contended that the product was being advertised and sold without proper certification, thereby causing harm to the public at large.

The petition had also claimed that the Bengaluru based company falsely claimed in its advertisements that its product was certified by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO) when actually both these organizations had only tested the product. It had also claimed that despite bringing these aspects to the notice of the central government, no action has been taken till date.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of Baroda shares decline 3 pc on weak Q1 earnings

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday declined 3 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June. The companys stock went lower by 2.99 per cent to close at Rs 47.10 on the BSE. D...

Three illegal hookah bars busted in Delhi, 103 apprehended

The Rohini district police busted three illegal hookah bars and apprehended 103 persons including managers and owners for violating COVID-19 lockdown and other norms.The police team got a tip-off about the joints operating in violation of C...

'Secret behind high speed of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine creation was the country's expertise in vaccine research'

After the first coronavirus vaccine in the world was registered in Russia, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, in his opinion piece for Sputnik, that the secret behind the high speed of Russias COVID-19 vaccine cre...

'Not sure': Ross Taylor on him playing T20 WC 2021

New Zealands middle-order batsman Ross Taylor has said that he is not sure whether he will be able to play the T20 World Cup 2021 in India. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played this year in Australia, but it has been postponed to 2022 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020