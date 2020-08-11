Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar lacks jurisdiction in Shushant death case, Maha tells SC; father questions probe direction

Singhvi further said that he has never seen such sensationalisation being attached to a transfer petition and no complaint has been made out by Rajput’s father who has filed the FIR against Rhea in Patna. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, said that his matter is only about proper investigation of the case and according to him Mumbai Police was not investigating in the right direction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:25 IST
Bihar lacks jurisdiction in Shushant death case, Maha tells SC; father questions probe direction

Bihar Police lacks jurisdiction in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, while the late actor's father claimed that Mumbai Police was not probing the matter "in the right direction". The Bihar government told the top court that the FIR lodged in Patna in the case is legal and valid and alleged that there is non-cooperation from Maharashtra. It said that even Rajput's postmortem report was not given to Patna Police by Mumbai Police, and refuted the allegation of political pressure in the case.

Reserving verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea, seeking transfer to Mumbai of the FIR lodged in Patna against her for allegedly abetting the suicide, the top court asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions, not more than two pages each, by August 13 in the case. During the nearly 3-hour hearing, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Maharashtra, that there was complete lack of jurisdiction of Bihar in the case. Singhvi further said that he has never seen such sensationalisation being attached to a transfer petition and no complaint has been made out by Rajput’s father who has filed the FIR against Rhea in Patna.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, said that his matter is only about proper investigation of the case and according to him Mumbai Police was not investigating in the right direction. He said the mark on Rajput's neck does not appear to be of hanging and it appears to be of a belt.

Singh said the family of the deceased has not seen the body hanging and what they had seen was his body lying on the bed.   Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai and unless an FIR is lodged under section 154 of CrPC and the concerned magistrate is intimated, there cannot be any investigation. He said that in the absence of any investigation pending in Maharashtra, there is no question of transfer of investigation. Mehta said the Enforcement Directorate was also probing certain matter in the case. At the outset, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Chakraborty, told the bench that the FIR lodged by Rajput's father has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna.   He said there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore apprehension of bias.   Divan referred to the timeline in the case and said that there was considerable delay of over 38 days in lodging of the FIR at Patna. He referred to the complaint made by Rajput’s father to police in Patna and said that all averments mentioned in the complaint are relatable to Mumbai. The senior lawyer said that Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 persons in the case and the probe has proceeded quite substantially.

Divan said that a huge parallel media trial is going on in the case. The bench told Divan that in Chakraborty's petition, there is a request related to the CBI investigation. “It is another aspect how the CBI will come in,” it said. Divan said he wanted a fair investigation by a fair investigating agency.

He said there are considerable issues on how Bihar had recommended for a CBI probe and how subsequent orders were issued. "I (Rhea) stand by what I have stated in my petition and my additional affidavit,” he said. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Bihar, told the bench that no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai yet with regard to Rajput's death and refuted the allegation of political pressure, bias and influence made by the actress. He strongly refuted the allegation that FIR was lodged at Patna at the behest of Bihar Chief minister. He also referred to quarantining of senior police officer from Bihar in Mumbai.   On August 5, the top court had said that the truth behind the “unfortunate” death of the "gifted and talented artist" should come out. The Centre had apprised it of having accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter. The top court had directed Rajput’s father as also Bihar and Maharashtra to respond within three days to the plea of the Bollywood actress.   Mumbai Police, which has recorded the statements of 56 persons so far in the case, will have to apprise the top court about the progress made by it in the investigation.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.  The police has recorded the statements of 56 persons including Bollywood directors like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The FIR in Patna has been registered against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property)..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

No large gatherings during I-DAY celebrations in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided not to allow large gatherings and advised against the participation of children below 10 years in the Independence day functions across the state, according to an official. The decision has come in ...

US HHS secretary Azar blames China for virus spread

US Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar has redoubled accusations that China failed to adequately warn of the coronavirus after it was first detected in Wuhan. Azar says Chinas ruling Communist Party had the chance to warn the world...

AI pilot unions demand removal of DGCA chief Arun Kumar over Kozhikode plane crash comments

Two leading pilot unions of Air India on Tuesday said DGCA chief Arun Kumar must be immediately replaced with a suitable candidate with substantial knowledge of the aviation sector and operational experience as his comments on news channels...

DAC approves procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for IAF, clears proposals of over Rs 8,722 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council DAC on Tuesday approved proposals of about Rs 8,772.38 crore for capital acquisition of various equipment and platforms, including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL for IAF. A Defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020