Rajasthan HC allows Asaram Bapu food from outside jail once a day

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday allowed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to have food from outside the Jodhpur Central Jail once a day. Identification documents will have to be annexed with the affidavit. Asaram Bapu had moved an application in the court praying that he be allowed special food, fit for his consumption, from outside the jail due his old age and medical condition.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:26 IST
The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday allowed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to have food from outside the Jodhpur Central Jail once a day. Asaram Bapu is currently serving life term for the sexual assault of a minor girl.

The court, however, said the jail authorities will first thoroughly check food brought from outside before permitting Asaram to consume it. The court has also sought an undertaking from the self-styled godman, asking him to take the responsibility of any possible adverse impact on his health due to the consumption of privately procured food. According to the court order, the person who will supply food once a day to him will have to submit an affidavit to the jail authorities, mentioning his details. Identification documents will have to be annexed with the affidavit.

Asaram Bapu had moved an application in the court praying that he be allowed special food, fit for his consumption, from outside the jail due his old age and medical condition. His counsel J S Choudahry argued that the food being provided in the jail was not palatable and likely to affect his health adversely. “We also argued that during the trial of the case, he was allowed to have food from private sources and urged that the same liberty be provided to him in view of the safety and security measures as per the Rajasthan Prison Rules 1951,” said Choudhary. A prescription from a government ayurvedic hospital was also submitted with his age mentioned as 83 years. After hearing arguments, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Prabha Sharma said, “After looking at the food items prescribed by the doctor, this court is duly satisfied that it would be difficult for the jail authorities to provide the same to the applicant on a regular basis.” Referring to the similar permission given to him during the trial, the court observed that the same permission could be granted again and allowed him food from a private source outside the jail.

