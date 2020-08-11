Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana HC suspends regular judicial work till September 5

The High Court in a separate notification said the suspension of the regular judicial work in the Subordinate Courts and Tribunals in the state, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and Telangana State Judicial Academy is extended to September 5.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:13 IST
Telangana HC suspends regular judicial work till September 5
Telangana High Court (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Regular judicial work has been suspended in the Telangana High Court and in subordinate courts in the state till September 5 or until further orders in view of the continuing spread of coronavirus cases, the Registrar General of the court said. Advocates and party-in-persons are informed that the High Court will continue to accept either online filing of cases or physical filing of cases as the case may be, the Registrar General said in official releases issued on Monday.

"In continuation of the Circular/Notifications in the reference 1 to 4 cited and in partial modification of the Notification dated 18.07.2020 in the reference 5 th cited, it is informed that the regular judicial work in the High Court is suspended till 05.09.2020 or until further orders," it said. The High Court will continue to take up urgent matters along with final hearing, pending admissions, and other matters, as permitted by the Judges as per the roster in addition to fresh matters through Video conferencing, it said.

The Advocates and party-in-persons are further informed to follow the Covid-19 guidelines such as maintaining physical distance, use of mask, sanitisers, etc., while filing the cases physically in the High Court premises, it added. The High Court in a separate notification said the suspension of the regular judicial work in the Subordinate Courts and Tribunals in the state, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and Telangana State Judicial Academy is extended to September 5.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...

Rohingya man held on charges of securing voter,Aadhaar card impersonating as Indian

Hyderabad, Aug 11 PTI A 37-year-oldRohingyaman from Myanmarwas arrested here after he allegedly impersonated as an Indian and secured voter and Aadhaar cardsbesides other ID documents, police said on Tuesday. Themanmigrated to India in 2008...

Mizoram BJP seeks governor's intervention to defer rural and local body polls

A delegation of Mizoram BJP unit led by its president Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday called on state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking his intervention to defer the upcoming village council and local council polls slated for August 27. Vanlal...

Kosovo club virus cases postpone Champions League qualifier

UEFA postponed a Champions League qualifying game hours before kickoff on Tuesday because a team from Kosovo was put into quarantine by Swiss authorities after a second player tested positive for COVID-19. Kosovo title winner KF Drita risks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020