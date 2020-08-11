Left Menu
BSF constable, policeman save child from drowning in river

A BSF constable and a policeman jumped in river at Baramulla and saved a child who had got trapped due to a sudden increase in the water level on Monday, BSF said on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:38 IST
After consistent efforts, the duo managed to save the child. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A BSF constable and a policeman jumped in river at Baramulla and saved a child who had got trapped due to a sudden increase in the water level on Monday, BSF said on Tuesday. "At about 12.30 pm on Monday BSF constable Ajay Kumar and a policeman saved the life of a civilian child in Baramula. The incident happened near Poshvan colony, Post Ghanta in Baramulla," the paramilitary force said.

The child was identified as Sahil Sheikh. He got trapped due to a sudden increase in water level and tried to raise an alarm but couldn't do so. The BSF jawan and the policeman jumped into the river and with some effort, managed to save him, BSF sources said. (ANI)

