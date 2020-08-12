Punjab: Punbus contract union holds protest against salary cut

Members of the Punjab Roadways Punbus Contract Union on Tuesday held a protest here against the state government over the deduction of their salaries.

"We are getting 25 per cent less salary while working amid pandemic. Our demand is that the deduction should not be done and we should be given equal pay by regularising it," said the depot head while speaking to ANI.

A total of 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths were reported from Punjab on Tuesday, according to the state's Information and Public Relations department. The state's COVID-19 count now stands at 25,889 patients, including 8,463 active cases and 636 deaths. (ANI)