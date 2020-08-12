9 deaths, 1,897 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Left Menu
As many as 1,897 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 84,544 in the state, said the State government on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:52 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,897 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 84,544 in the state, said the State government on Wednesday. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 61,294 recoveries and 654 deaths have been reported so far. The active number of cases in the state stands at 22,596, it added.

As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated.

