Thiruvananthapuram police organise COVID-19 awareness campaign

Thiruvananthapuram city police organized a campaign to create awareness among the masses about the coronavirus and to deal with patients who have contracted it. City police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay inaugurated the campaign at Palyam.

"A pledge taking campaign has been organized across the city. At 200 places, pledges are being taken. The public is also participating and is learning how to treat the patients of COVID-19 and not to isolate them," said Divya Gopinath, DCP while speaking to ANI. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,721 active cases of COVID-19, and 120 have died in the state so far after contracting the infection. (ANI)