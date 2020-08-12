Left Menu
Gadget engaged for kids online classes: HC asks trial court to adjust case timing

However, since her children have to connect to school using the same video conferencing system, the trial court proceedings be taken up after lunch. Acceding to the request, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said “the trial court shall take due cognisance of the submission of the respondent (woman) and appropriately try and adjust the time for hearing of the petitions.” The high court was hearing a man's plea seeking a direction to the trial court concerned to take up the petition filed under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act for restitution of conjugal rights through video conferencing along with his guardianship petition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:05 IST
A woman's request to adjust the timings of virtual proceedings in the marital dispute and guardianship cases before a trial court has been accepted by the Delhi High Court which took note that the electronic gadget used for the purpose is also required for online school classes of her children. The high court asked the trial court to try and adjust the timing of the video conferencing hearing accordingly.

The woman submitted before the high court that she has no objection if the petitions before the trial court, related to guardianship of children and under the Hindu Marriage Act for restitution of conjugal rights between an estranged couple, are taken up through video conferencing. However, since her children have to connect to school using the same video conferencing system, the trial court proceedings be taken up after lunch.

Acceding to the request, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said “the trial court shall take due cognisance of the submission of the respondent (woman) and appropriately try and adjust the time for hearing of the petitions.” The high court was hearing a man's plea seeking a direction to the trial court concerned to take up the petition filed under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act for restitution of conjugal rights through video conferencing along with his guardianship petition. The woman, who gave no objection to virtual hearing, submitted that she does not have any advocate and cannot afford an advocate.

The high court allowed the man's petition and directed the trial court to take up the pleas under the Hindu Marriage Act and for guardianship through video conferencing. It also said in case a request is made by the woman, the trial court shall ensure that a legal aid counsel is provided to her to defend her cases.

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

