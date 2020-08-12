Accused in Lankan gangster case sent to 3 days CB-CID custody

A city court on Wednesday granted CB-CID custody of three accused arrested for their alleged role in getting an Aadhar card for Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka using forged documents here. Chief Judicial Magistrate (In-Charge) P Srikumar allowed three days custody of the accused for interrogation by the CB-CID police, probing the case.

Earlier, the three -- Madurai-based lawyer Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneshwaran of Tirupur and Sri Lankan national Amani Thanji -- were produced before the court by the specialised investigating agency, which sought seven days custody. After hearing arguments from both sides, Srikumar allowed the CB-CID to take them into custody with a direction that they be produced in the court at the end of three days.

The three have been arrested by the CB-CID in connection with fabrication of documents to get an Aadhar card for Lokka, who was staying here for the last two years till his recent death, in the name of Pradeep Singh. The issue came to light when Lokka died allegedly of cardiac arrest on July 3 here and the body was taken to Madurai and cremated the next day after postmortem.

CB-CID has formed seven teams to investigate the case, particularly on two issues -- whether the dead man was actually the gangster and forgery of the documents. Samples of the man had been sent for DNA test to establish his identity. PTI NVM VS VS