No case registered against Bihar police officers in Mumbai: DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

No case has been registered against any Bihar police official in Mumbai, said Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:55 IST
Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey speaking on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

No case has been registered against any Bihar police official in Mumbai, said Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday. His statement comes amid reports of a case being registered against cops from Bihar, who went to Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had surfaced in media.

"There were reports that a case has been registered against five of our officers in Mumbai. I spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, he assured me that no such case has been registered," Pandey told ANI here. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had earlier asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Rajput's death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday. Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the Rajput's father to file their replies on Chakraborty's plea in the matter. (ANI)

