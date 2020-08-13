URA Commissioner Musinguzi deactivates Facebook and Instagram over impersonation cases

Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), John Rujoki Musinguzi has deactivated his official Facebook and Instagram accounts over increased cases of impersonation by unethical individuals.

Musinguzi said, "Greetings, following some unscrupulous people coming up with fake accounts to fleece the public, I have deactivated my personal accounts on Facebook and Instagram. I am only on Twitter (@URA_CG) and @JohnRMusinguzi1 being my personal handle."

Greetings, following some unscrupulous people coming up with fake accounts to fleece the public, I have deactivated my personal accounts on Facebook and Instagram. I am only on Twitter (@URA_CG) and @JohnRMusinguzi1 being my personal handle. — John R Musinguzi (@URA_CG) August 12, 2020

Following his tweet, the Uganda Revenue Authority has also said that General John R Musinguzi has only two social media accounts, both on Twitter.

This is to inform the public that the URA Commissioner General,John R Musinguzi has only two social media accounts, both on Twitter.@URA_CG for official business and @JohnRMusinguzi1 for personal engagements.Consider any other social media account in his names a Fake Account! https://t.co/A4geY82lla — Uganda Revenue Authority (@URAuganda) August 12, 2020

Earlier, in the month of June, two people have been arrested for running a fake Facebook account created and run in the names of the Commissioner.

According to a statement by URA, the fake Facebook account was being used in an attempt to defraud the public through false promises of jobs and business opportunities with URA.