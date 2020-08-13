2 personnel in Himachal CM's security team test positive for COVID-19

Two personnel in the security detail of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday. According to the CMO, one gunman and one driver of the pilot vehicle of the Chief Minister's cavalcade had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Two persons deployed for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's security have tested positive for COVID-19," the CMO said. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of Thursday, Himachal Pradesh currently has 1,256 active cases of COVID-19, while 2,362 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The state has also reported 18 deaths due to the infection.