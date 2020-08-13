Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Delhi govt to enforce noise pollution norms, forms committee

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed the Delhi government to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level and formed a committee to enforce compliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:40 IST
NGT directs Delhi govt to enforce noise pollution norms, forms committee

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed the Delhi government to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level and formed a committee to enforce compliance. Noting related failures to enforce rules, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a monitoring committee, headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice SP Garg, to ascertain the status of compliance.

The committee may take assistance of any other experts/institution and associate such members of public/educational institutions/social organisations as may be found useful and may give its report before the next date by e-mail,  “We are of the view that the compensation scale laid down by the CPCB may be enforced throughout India. The CPCB may issue appropriate statutory orders for the purpose for being complied with in all the States/UTs,” the bench said. The tribunal said that while some regulatory framework is said to have been made operational, there is no effective centralised mechanism for monitoring.  It said that representatives of the Chief Secretary (SDM) and the Police Commissioner (DCP) need to jointly take stock of the situation on weekly basis.  “Suitable officers of the rank of the DCP in Delhi Police and SDM in Delhi Government need to be spared for undertaking the assigned responsibility, as already directed,” the bench said.

The green panel said though the DCP and the SDM were nominated for ensuring compliance, on being summoned, they were found to be non-functional. “This state of affairs must be forthwith remedied by the Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary respectively. They may ensure that their representatives are duly and jointly functional and conduct weekly meetings and maintain the minutes of meetings and the website,” the bench said.

It said that the officials should work in tandem with all other regulatory bodies including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the municipal corporations. The tribunal said that the entire data collected on the noise monitoring equipments may be centralised and placed on their exclusive websites.

“They may also coordinate and follow-up the corrective measures with all other agencies and may also monitor functioning of the eco-clubs. The DPCC/other authorities may get prepared an appropriate App(like Sameer) to facilitate receiving and addressing complaints,” the bench said. If Delhi becomes a model of compliance for enforcement of pollution norms, it may help all other States/UTs to follow the same, it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Hardeep Singh and others alleging that bars and restaurants in Rajouri Garden area were using loud speakers and DJ systems during weddings, receptions, parties and other functions and causing noise pollution from 10 pm to 6 am.  The NGT had earlier directed the CPCB to prepare a noise pollution map and remedial action plan to solve the issue across the country..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says only solution in Mediterranean is dialogue

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the only solution to Turkeys dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean was through dialogue and negotiation, and Ankara was not chasing any adventures in the regi...

French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution

French golfer Alex Levy has been withdrawn from the Celtic Classic, which started on Thursday. Levy came into contact with a friend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the European Tour said in a statement.The contact occurre...

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action adaptation

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of animated classic Avatar The Last Airbender, have exited Netflixs upcoming live-action series of the show. The duo were working as executive producers and showrunners on the series...

Goa govt signs pact for German vocational training in ITIs

The Goa government on Thursday said it has signed a tri-partite agreement to carry out world-class German dual vocational education and training in the Industrial Training Institutes ITIs of the state. This will ensure optimal up-skilling o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020