Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Delhi, UP to maintain vigil, control violation of environmental norms

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that apart from polluting activities in UP, several industrial units were illegally operating in Delhi and action was required to be taken by the authorities concerned. It also noted that in order to curb operation of illegal units in Ghaziabad, District Magistrate has directed all land-owning agencies to ensure that unauthorised activities are not carried out in non-conforming areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:56 IST
NGT directs Delhi, UP to maintain vigil, control violation of environmental norms

The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities in national capital and Uttar Pradesh to maintain vigil to control violation of environmental norms after a plea alleged air pollution by illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area of northeast Delhi and Loni in Ghaziabad. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that apart from polluting activities in UP, several industrial units were illegally operating in Delhi and action was required to be taken by the authorities concerned.

It also noted that in order to curb operation of illegal units in Ghaziabad, District Magistrate has directed all land-owning agencies to ensure that unauthorised activities are not carried out in non-conforming areas. Also, instructions have been issued to the power department to ensure that industrial/ commercial electricity connections are not given in non-conforming areas, it noted.

"Violation of environmental norms has been clearly found and some action has been taken. It is, thus, necessary that the concerned authorities in Delhi and UP maintain vigil to control violation of environmental norms referred to Delhi," the bench said. The NGT had earlier formed a committee comprising UPPCB and the SDM, Ghaziabad and asked it to submit report.

According to the report, survey was carried out and number of illegal industrial activities comprising furnaces for melting aluminium, iron, lead and so on were noticed in the residential cluster of Amit Vihar, Sewa Dham, Loni, Ghaziabad. Action was taken against 42 industries and it was also noted that number of air polluting industries are also located in NCT Delhi area at the border of Amit Vihar, the committee said.

The committee in its report recommended that number of illegal units have been constructed illegally against the land use in the vicinity of the area of Sewa Dham, Loni Ghaziabad. "Hence, necessary directions can be given to the Development Authority to taken necessary action for phasing out the industries from the residential areas," it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Residents of Amit Vihar, Ward No 23, Loni against air pollution caused by illegally operating brick kiln in Amit Vihar Colony, Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh which was affecting the health of the inhabitants of the area..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister inaugurates HAL-IISc skill development centre in Karnataka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the HAL-IISc Skill Development Centre SDC established at Indian Institute of Sciences Challakere campus in Chitradurga district, 225 km from here, through a video conference on Thursday...

Pak court suspends one-year jail sentence of 2 senior JuD leaders

A Pakistani court on Thursday suspended a one-year jail sentence of two senior leaders of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC in La...

Gehlot calls CLP meeting; Pilot likely to attend

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin. Party sources said the meeting would be attend...

3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident

Swiss authorities say three Spanish tourists on a canyoning tour have died and one is missing after a heavy storm. Police in the eastern canton state of St. Gallen said Thursday that the four men were reported missing the previous night.Res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020