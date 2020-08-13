Take stern action against Bengaluru violence perpetrators: JD-U leader
The Karnataka government should take stern action against those involved in the Bengaluru violence so that miscreants refrain from such acts in future, said Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh on Thursday.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:19 IST
The Karnataka government should take stern action against those involved in the Bengaluru violence so that miscreants refrain from such acts in future, said Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh on Thursday. "There should be legal action against the accused. The government should investigate the matter properly and take firm action against those responsible for the violence," Singh told ANI.
At least two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday, over a 'derogatory' social media post by Bangalore Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.
Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked during the violence. Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Karnataka
- JDU
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Congress
ALSO READ
Youth held for death threat to former DC in Karnataka
Karnataka Deputy CM visits Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College to review CET exam preparations
5,503 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths in Karnataka
Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for Bengaluru Life Sciences Park
Karnataka postal circle introduces online 'Rakhi Post' service amid COVID-19