Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take stern action against Bengaluru violence perpetrators: JD-U leader

The Karnataka government should take stern action against those involved in the Bengaluru violence so that miscreants refrain from such acts in future, said Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:19 IST
Take stern action against Bengaluru violence perpetrators: JD-U leader
Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government should take stern action against those involved in the Bengaluru violence so that miscreants refrain from such acts in future, said Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh on Thursday. "There should be legal action against the accused. The government should investigate the matter properly and take firm action against those responsible for the violence," Singh told ANI.

At least two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday, over a 'derogatory' social media post by Bangalore Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.

Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked during the violence. Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

VECV to acquire bus business of Volvo Group India for over Rs 100 cr

Eicher Motors on Thursday said its arm VECV will acquire Volvo Groups bus business in India for Rs 100.5 crore. Definitive agreements have been signed for the integration of Volvo Bus India VBI business into VECV, Eicher Motors said in a st...

Silva, the City wizard who helped to redefine English soccer

Therell be no standing ovation in a full stadium for David Silva after his final appearance for Manchester City. He wont be grabbing a microphone Pablo Zalabeta-style and making a triumphant speech to Citys fans, either. Not that its his ...

Controversy brewing in Kerala over collection of CDRs of COVID-19 patients by police

A controversy is brewing in Kerala over the decision to allow police to access phone call detail records of COVID-19 patients for effective contact tracing with opposition Congress on Thursday slamming the Left government, saying it is an i...

Siddaramaiah recovers from COVID-19, to remain in home quarantine

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month has been discharged in accordance with the guidelines, the hospital authorities said.However, he has been advised to stay in home quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020