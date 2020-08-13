Left Menu
Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Guwahati Police have made elaborate security arrangement and have also alerted all police stations and police patrolling is going on in the city.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:32 IST
Guwahati City Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing fear of coronavirus, Guwahati police personnel also underwent COVID-19 testing. On being asked about the police personnel who had tested positive for coronavirus, Gupta said, "Some have tested positive but most of them have recovered from the virus and have joined back the force."

Amid the ongoing fear of coronavirus, Guwahati police personnel also underwent COVID-19 testing. On being asked about the police personnel who had tested positive for coronavirus, Gupta said, "Some have tested positive but most of them have recovered from the virus and have joined back the force."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam has 21,629 active cases, 47,209 cured/recovered/migrated and 161 deaths as of August 13. (ANI)

