UAE confirms agreement for normalising relations with Israel

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:45 IST
UAE confirms agreement for normalising relations with Israel
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said on Twitter on Thursday that an agreement had been reached that would halt further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.

"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship," he said.

