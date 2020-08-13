UAE confirms agreement for normalising relations with Israel

UAE confirms agreement for normalising relations with IsraelReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:45 IST
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said on Twitter on Thursday that an agreement had been reached that would halt further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.
"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship," he said.
