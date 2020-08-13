UAE official says Israeli annexation would have ended peace hopes

UAE official says Israeli annexation would have ended peace hopesReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:04 IST
UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Thursday any further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory would have ended hopes for peace in the region.
In an interview with Sky News Arabia after the announcement that the UAE had agreed to a deal to normalize relations with Israel, Gargash said the UAE had dismantled a ticking time bomb that was threatening the two state solution.
