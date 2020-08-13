Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka reports 6,706 new COVID-19 cases

With Karnataka reporting 6,706 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the state's coronavirus cases now stand at 2,03,200, said the state health department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:23 IST
Karnataka reports 6,706 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With Karnataka reporting 6,706 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the state's coronavirus cases now stand at 2,03,200, said the state health department. As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, there are 78,337 active cases while the number of discharged patients across the state rises to 1,21,242 after 8,609 patients were discharged today.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 3,613 after 103 fatalities were reported on Wednesday. Karnataka also reported eight deaths of COVID positive patients who have died due to "non-COVID" reasons. India on Thursday registered a single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy: FBI to join Beirut blast probe, Lebanon must end 'empty promises'

A top U.S. diplomat said on Thursday the FBI would join a probe of the massive Beirut explosion that killed at least 172 people, urging change in Lebanon to make sure something like this never happens again.On a tour of a demolished Beirut ...

Trump holds up coronavirus aid to block Democrats' bid for election funding

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-i...

Erdogan says any attack on Turkish ship in Mediterranean dispute will exact 'high price'

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a high price and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.Tensions in the eastern M...

Biden and new running mate Harris to take on Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail for a second time on Thursday, showcasing the former prosecutors new role as Bidens potential governing partner and top critic of President Donald Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020