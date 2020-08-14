Left Menu
Oregon State Police leaving Portland over lack of prosecutions

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 06:34 IST
Oregon State Police on Thursday said they were withdrawing protection from Portland's federal courthouse over frustration at the county district attorney's decision not to prosecute most of the people arrested in protests there.

Oregon State Police are "continually reassessing our resources and the needs of our partner agencies and at this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority," OSP spokesman Timothy Fox said in a statement.

The police force is angry at Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s decision not to prosecute many people detained during weeks of protests at the courthouse, Fox said. (Reporting By Andrew Hay and Deborah Bloom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

