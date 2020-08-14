Strict surveillance in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day, security tightened

Security has been heightened in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day. On Thursday, the police conducted a security check at Judges Field of the city, where the function is scheduled to be held. "We have made elaborate security arrangements all over the city and alerted all police stations," said Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta while speaking to ANI.

The Independence Day Ceremony will be celebrated on August 15. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort situated in New Delhi. (ANI)