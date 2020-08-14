Left Menu
Development News Edition

India records 64,553 more COVID-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:11 IST
India records 64,553 more COVID-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues to grow and 8,48,728 samples were tested on August 13 which is the highest in a single day so far. Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that the week-wise average daily tests conducted saw a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to more than 6.3 lakh in the current week. With an increasing number of recoveries, while the recovery rate has crossed 70 percent, the case mortality among COVID-19 patients has further regressed to 1.96 percent and steadily declining, the ministry had said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok deal must provide 'total security' and 'substantially' benefit US: Trump

Any deal to sell TikTok to an American company must provide total security and substantially benefit the United States, President Donald Trump has said as he emphasized on the September 15 deadline for the popular Chinese social networking ...

Duo chairs of Nepal ruling party to meet today to end deadlock

Prime Minister and chairman of the NCP KP Sharma Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal are set to hold another round of discussion at 11 am on Friday about the possible ways to end the stalemate in the Nepal Communist Party NCP. On Thursday a...

Parts of UP likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

Some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on Friday, said India Meteorological Department IMD.Rainthundershowers and lightning very likely during next 3 hours at isolated places over Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur, Hard...

Daniel Kaluuya to star in Netflix adaptation of 'The Upper World' sci-fi novel

British actor Daniel Kaluuya has been roped in to star in Netflixs feature adaptation of the upcoming science-fiction novel The Upper World. The Black Panther actor will also bankroll the film along with Screen Arcades Eric Newman and Bryan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020