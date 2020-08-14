Police recover huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Assam's Udalguri
ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:37 IST
Police recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in a search operation in Udalguri district of Assam, said Munna Prasad Gupta, commissioner of police, Guwahati. Gupta said that acting on the basis of a tip-off, police had conducted a search operation which led to the recovery of the weapons.
"On the basis of a secret tip, police conducted a search operation in different parts of the Udalguri district. During this operation, huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered. The recovery includes AK-47 rifles, AK-56 rifles, M-16 rifles, 9 mm pistols, air gun, magazines, high explosive bombs, grenades, ammunition, and around 20 kgs of explosive materials," he said. Further investigation is underway.
