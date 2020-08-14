Left Menu
Kerala CM, 7 other ministers go into self-quarantine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with seven other ministers have isolated themselves after they visited Kozhikode flight crash site and Kozhikode medical college.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:25 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with seven other ministers have isolated themselves after they visited Kozhikode flight crash site and Kozhikode medical college. This comes after Malappuram District Collector N Gopalakrishnan and District Police Chief U Abdul Karim who headed rescue operations tested COVID-19 positive on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar who is in self-quarantine said, "Ministers and Chief Minister decided to go into self-quarantine as a precaution which is advised to all by the health department when they gets in contact with a COVID-19 patient." Along with the Chief Minister, Health Minister KK Shailaja, Minister for Local Self-Governments AC Moideen, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, Minister for Port Kadannappalli Ramachandran and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan have also decided to enter self-quarantine. They visited the Karipur flight crash site along with the Chief Minister.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 13,891 active COVID-19 cases and 25,688 patients have been discharged while 129 people have died due to the infection so far. (ANI)

