PM Modi extends Independence Day wishes to nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 07:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 07:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.
PM Modi will proceed to the Lahore Gate of Red Fort where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He will then address the nation. The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19.
Compared to the past years, only about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the Prime Minister's speech. The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms. (ANI)
